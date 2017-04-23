Apr 23, 2017 at 2.15pm UK at ​Turf Moor
Sean Dyche: 'Wayne Rooney still a top-class player'

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Burnley manager Sean Dyche refutes suggestions that Manchester United are short of attacking options, insisting that Wayne Rooney is still a "top-class player".
Saturday, April 22, 2017

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has rejected suggestions that Manchester United are short of options for Sunday's Premier League trip to Turf Moor.

Jose Mourinho will be without top-scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic for the rest of the season after he sustained knee ligament damage, while the likes of Marcos Rojo, Juan Mata, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones are also sidelined.

The United boss claimed that his side are "in trouble" due to their injuries, but Dyche pointed out that they still have the club's record scorer Wayne Rooney to bring back into the fold.

"They're not short of options, without a shadow of a doubt. The one everyone thinks is not that good any more, I think he's decent - the boy Rooney, I always think he ain't bad," he told reporters.

"I certainly think if they chose to play him, I don't think he would let anyone down. You get to an age where you're questioned regardless of performances.

"He's a top-class player, you can't achieve what he's achieved in the game and not be a top-class player. You can't cheat the system. Whatever his journey forward is he will remain a top-class player in my eyes."

Rooney has scored just two Premier League goals in his 19 appearances so far this season.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
