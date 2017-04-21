Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'to miss rest of 2017 with knee ligament damage'

A frustrated Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic could reportedly be facing up to nine months on the sidelines after suffering knee ligament damage.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, April 21, 2017 at 21:05 UK

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be ruled out for the remainder of 2017 with the injury he sustained during Thursday's Europa League win over Anderlecht, according to reports.

The 35-year-old landed awkwardly in the closing stages of normal time at Old Trafford and required treatment on the field before limping off and being replaced as the match went into extra time.

Initial reports suggested that Ibrahimovic would miss the remainder of the season with the injury, but ESPN FC claims that the problem is even more serious than that.

The Swede could now be sidelined until January after a scan reportedly showed ligament damage to his knee, putting his future at the club in further doubt.

Ibrahimovic's current deal at Old Trafford expires at the end of this season and, while the club have been keen to tie him down to at least another year, the player is yet to make a decision on his next move.

Ibrahimovic is United's top-scorer this season with 28 goals in all competitions, but hopes of a bumper contract either at Old Trafford or abroad could be affected if he is unavailable until 2018.

A frustrated Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
Read Next:
Luke Shaw plays down Ibrahimovic injury
>
View our homepages for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
A frustrated Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
Report: Zlatan Ibrahimovic to miss remainder of season
 Henrikh Mkhitaryan celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 2-1 Anderlecht - as it happened
 Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Paul Scholes: 'Marcus Rashford could emulate Neymar'
Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'to miss rest of 2017'Preview: Burnley vs. Manchester UnitedBarton free to face Manchester UnitedWilkins: 'Rooney deserves more respect'Heaton: 'Leaving United best decision I've made'
Schweinsteiger "surprised" by Mourinho treatmentLuke Shaw plays down Ibrahimovic injuryMourinho: 'Rashford shouldn't join U21s'Herrera, Young to return against BurnleyKoeman still eyeing top-five finish
> Manchester United Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Arsenal31176863402357
7Everton33169860372357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough32412162339-1624
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 