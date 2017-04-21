Report: Zlatan Ibrahimovic to miss remainder of season

A frustrated Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
© SilverHub
A report claims that the knee injury picked up by Zlatan Ibrahimovic against Anderlecht will see him miss the final four weeks of Manchester United's campaign.
Last Updated: Friday, April 21, 2017 at 16:13 UK

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will play no further part in Manchester United's season due to the knee injury sustained against Anderlecht on Thursday night, according to a report.

The 35-year-old landed awkwardly in the second half when challenging for a high ball in the Red Devils' eventual 2-1 extra-time win, leaving boss Jose Mourinho preparing himself for the worst.

Mourinho said after the match that he would wait until the former Paris Saint-Germain striker underwent a scan before giving further comment, but Sky Sports News reports that the damage was substantial enough to rule him out for the last month of the campaign.

Ibrahimovic has been a key figure up front for United this season, adapting with ease to life in English football by netting 17 times in the Premier League and 28 times overall.

Questions still remain over the ex-Sweden international's future at Old Trafford beyond the end of the current campaign, with recent reports strongly linking him to Major League Soccer, meaning that he may have played his last game for United.

The Red Devils are still sweating over the fitness of defender Marcos Rojo, meanwhile, who also left the field early in the Europa League quarter-final second leg against Anderlecht.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
 Henrikh Mkhitaryan celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 2-1 Anderlecht - as it happened
 Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger warms up during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Bastian Schweinsteiger "surprised" by Jose Mourinho treatment
