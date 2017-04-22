Apr 22, 2017 at 5.15pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Antonio Conte: 'Gary Cahill problem is not serious'

Gary Cahill demonstrates his remarkable drinking skills during the Premier League game between Hull City and Chelsea on October 1, 2016
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte confirms that Gary Cahill is likely to miss Saturday's FA Cup semi-final with Tottenham Hotspur after receiving treatment for a kidney stone.
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has revealed that Gary Cahill was treated in hospital for a small stone in his kidney this week.

The 31-year-old has emerged as a doubt for this weekend's FA Cup semi-final against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley having only been released from hospital on Thursday.

Conte insists that the problem is not a serious one, but admitted that his on-field captain is likely to miss Saturday's showdown with Spurs.

"He arrived at the training ground with a bit of fever. Our doctor preferred to bring him to the hospital and to check his condition," the Italian told reporters.

"Not a serious problem, but now Gary is getting better and is improving a lot. If you ask me for tomorrow, my answer is it is very difficult. This period is not a lucky period for us."

Cahill has been an ever-present for Chelsea in the Premier League this season, starting all 32 of their matches.

