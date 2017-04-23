Burnley midfielder Joey Barton is free to face Manchester United on Sunday after an FA hearing into alleged betting breaches was adjourned.

Burnley midfielder Joey Barton is free to face Manchester United this weekend after his Football Association hearing into alleged betting breaches was adjourned.

Barton appeared before an FA commission earlier today after being charged with misconduct relating to 1,260 bets placed over a 10-year period.

However, it is understood that no decision was reached regarding a possible ban for the 34-year-old, leaving him free to feature when United visit Turf Moor on Wednesday.

No direct precedent exists when it comes to punishment of Barton's alleged offence, but the one-time England international could face a hefty ban once the commission concludes.

The hearing was initially scheduled for March before being postponed due to a member of the panel falling ill on the day.

Barton has made 17 appearances for Burnley since rejoining the club in January, but his deal only runs until the end of the season and any ban could bring a premature end to his time at Turf Moor.