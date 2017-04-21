Bastian Schweinsteiger "surprised" by Jose Mourinho treatment

Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger warms up during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
© SilverHub
Bastian Schweinsteiger reveals that he felt he was being 'tested' by Jose Mourinho early in the season, but was left "surprised" when constantly overlooked for selection.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, April 21, 2017 at 17:15 UK

Former Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has admitted to being "surprised" by the way he was treated by Jose Mourinho earlier this season.

The 32-year-old was given limited chances to impress under Mourinho at Old Trafford, starting just one game and featuring a further three times overall from the bench in cup competitions.

Schweinsteiger finally gave up hope of winning over his manager last month and departed for Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire, where he has made a positive early impression, but the World Cup winner insists that he has no hard feelings towards his former club.

"When everything happened in the pre-season with the manager [Mourinho], for me it was a test," he told Newsweek. "I wanted to play for United, I wanted to play at Old Trafford. It was always my goal. I was training individually. I remember Mourinho in November spoke to me and took me in the first team again and said I could train again.

"But I was looking forward to getting more minutes and to playing. I'm always a positive person. Of course I was surprised at how it was at the beginning of the season with the club and the manager. He apologised, as you know, and I think if we had met at a different time it would have been different, but it is how it is.

"I am now happy to be here in Chicago and I wish Manchester United all the best. I am always happy when they win, especially if they can reach the Champions League spots. But I'm focused now here on Fire. I won't forget the supporters of United and also the team and the players."

Mourinho confessed at the time of Schweinsteiger's exit that he 'regretted' the situation, with the former Bayern Munich man bowing out with 35 appearances for the club in his season-and-a-half there.

Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger warms up during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Read Next:
Schweinsteiger hails "great feeling"
>
View our homepages for Bastian Schweinsteiger, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
A frustrated Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
Report: Zlatan Ibrahimovic to miss remainder of season
 Henrikh Mkhitaryan celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 2-1 Anderlecht - as it happened
 Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger warms up during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Bastian Schweinsteiger "surprised" by Jose Mourinho treatment
Luke Shaw plays down Ibrahimovic injuryMourinho: 'Rashford shouldn't join U21s'Herrera, Young to return against BurnleyKoeman still eyeing top-five finishMan United to face Celta Vigo in EL semis
Mourinho delighted with Shaw, Rashford attitudeMourinho fears for Ibrahimovic, RojoCarrick: 'We did what we had to'Result: Rashford sends Man United into EL semisReport: Tottenham enter Keane bidding war
> Manchester United Homepage
More Chicago Fire News
Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger warms up during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Bastian Schweinsteiger "surprised" by Jose Mourinho treatment
 Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger warms up during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Bastian Schweinsteiger hails "great feeling" of scoring on debut
 Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger warms up during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Video: Bastian Schweinsteiger scores on Chicago Fire debut
Mourinho: 'I prejudged Schweinsteiger'Schweinsteiger trains with Chicago FireSchweinsteiger completes Chicago moveFerguson: 'Schweinsteiger has plenty left'Low: 'Man Utd could've used Schweinsteiger'
Man Utd 'reluctant to sell Schweinsteiger'Schweinsteiger "sad to leave" Man UnitedBastian Schweinsteiger completes MLS moveBastian Schweinsteiger agrees MLS switch?Schweinsteiger in talks over MLS move?
> Chicago Fire Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Arsenal31176863402357
7Everton33169860372357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough32412162339-1624
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 