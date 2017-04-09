Phil Thompson believes that there are already parallels between Jose Mourinho's latter days at Chelsea and his short stint with Manchester United.

Liverpool legend Phil Thompson has claimed that Jose Mourinho's recent criticism of Luke Shaw could see him lose support from the Manchester United dressing room.

The Portuguese has not held back when asked to comment on Shaw in recent weeks, even suggesting that he made "every decision" for the full-back in the recent 1-1 draw with Everton.

Mourinho also insisted that the England international has to "improve his game" and improve his fitness if he is to be considered for regular selection ahead of the likes of Matteo Darmian, Ashley Young and Daley Blind.

Thompson believes that this recent public criticism has parallels with Mourinho's time at former club Chelsea, when losing the support of his players and reportedly being hounded out by a select group.

"Is Luke Shaw the Ruben Loftus-Cheek of Man Utd? Young player, builds him up, plays him, drags him off at half-time or subs him early, then picks on him and says he's not learning the game. Then he'll leave him out, bring him back in," Thompson told Sky Sports News.

"Why is it always the young players? That's what gets me so mad. [Paul] Pogba, I know he's a young man but they paid £90m for him, he has had a difficult time but he doesn't get [the criticism]. [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic has had certain times in the season where he doesn't score goals, he would never dare [criticise him].

"[Wayne] Rooney has not even featured, we don't even see him anymore, yet there's never any criticism. I think you're on your way to losing your players. Maybe a little way, but don't forget those players are close-knit in the dressing room, and they'll be talking about the criticism of younger players.

"The older ones feel protective of the younger players, and they won't be happy, and it happened at Chelsea, the older ones won't be happy with that as well."

Shaw, reportedly holding out for a move to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer to link up with former boss Mauricio Pochettino, has started seven games in the top flight this term.