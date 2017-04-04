A report claims that Luke Shaw favours an end-of-season move to Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur, as he looks to bring an end to his spell at Manchester United.

The 21-year-old has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford under Jose Mourinho due to concerns over his fitness and was publicly shamed by his manager at the weekend.

Shaw was again left out of the Red Devils' squad for their goalless draw with West Bromwich Albion last time out, but he is expected to be involved in Tuesday's league meeting with Everton.

According to The Sun, however, the England international is not a part of Mourinho's long-term plans and is now seeking a route out of the club at the end of the season, with Tottenham Hotspur his favoured destination.

Shaw enjoyed his best years yet as a senior professional while working under Pochettino at Southampton, leading to a £27m switch to United in 2014, and the same report suggests that Spurs could be interested as full-back Danny Rose is a £50m target for a number of sides.