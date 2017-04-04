New Transfer Talk header

Luke Shaw 'desperate to join Tottenham Hotspur'

Luke Shaw of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
A report claims that Luke Shaw favours an end-of-season move to Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur, as he looks to bring an end to his spell at Manchester United.
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at 13:10 UK

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw is reportedly eager to link-up with former boss Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham Hotspur in an attempt to get his flagging career back on track.

The 21-year-old has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford under Jose Mourinho due to concerns over his fitness and was publicly shamed by his manager at the weekend.

Shaw was again left out of the Red Devils' squad for their goalless draw with West Bromwich Albion last time out, but he is expected to be involved in Tuesday's league meeting with Everton.

According to The Sun, however, the England international is not a part of Mourinho's long-term plans and is now seeking a route out of the club at the end of the season, with Tottenham Hotspur his favoured destination.

Shaw enjoyed his best years yet as a senior professional while working under Pochettino at Southampton, leading to a £27m switch to United in 2014, and the same report suggests that Spurs could be interested as full-back Danny Rose is a £50m target for a number of sides.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Man United 'eye Monaco duo'
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City29177556322458
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd281411342231953
6Arsenal28156758362251
7Everton30148852331950
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom30128103938144
9Stoke CityStoke3099123344-1136
10Southampton2897123336-334
11Bournemouth3097144254-1234
12Watford2997133448-1434
13Leicester CityLeicester2996143547-1233
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
15Burnley3095163144-1332
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea3084183663-2728
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough29411142033-1323
20Sunderland2955192451-2720
> Full Version
 