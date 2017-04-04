Apr 4, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
vs.
Everton
 

Luke Shaw in Manchester United squad for Everton game?

Luke Shaw of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
A report claims that Luke Shaw is in the Manchester United squad for Tuesday's Premier League game with Everton after holding clear-the-air talks with Jose Mourinho.
Luke Shaw has reportedly been included in the Manchester United squad for Tuesday's Premier League clash with Everton after holding clear-the-air talks with head coach Jose Mourinho.

At the weekend, Mourinho launched a scathing attack on the England international, claiming that the left-back is "a long way behind" his teammates in terms of application and commitment.

Shaw's Man United career looked to be over after the comments from his manager, but according to the Daily Mail, the 21-year-old requested a meeting with Mourinho on Monday morning, and the two individuals have cleared the air as the youngster looks to play his way back into the team.

As a result, Shaw is expected to be involved in Tuesday's league match with Everton as Man United look to bounce back from a goalless draw with West Bromwich Albion at the weekend.

Shaw, who joined Man United from Southampton in the summer of 2014, is believed to pick up wages of £125,000-a-week at Old Trafford.

The full-back has only started seven Premier League matches under Mourinho this season.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
 Luke Shaw of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
