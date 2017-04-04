Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho again criticises Luke Shaw, claiming that the full-back still has a long way to go before winning him over.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has praised Luke Shaw for producing a "good performance" in the 1-1 draw with Everton, but insists that the full-back still has plenty of room for improvement.

The England international has been overlooked for squad selection a number of times by Mourinho this season and was publicly shamed by his manager earlier this week.

Shaw was named in United's 18-man party for Tuesday's meeting with Everton at Old Trafford, however, and was introduced from the bench 25 minutes from time to replace Ashley Young at the back.

Asked how he felt the 21-year-old performed, Mourinho told BBC Sport: "I told Luke Shaw his performance was good, but it was good because he was on my side.

"I was thinking for him and leading his performance. If he was on the other side it would not be the same and at this level it is not possible. He has to improve and we have to help."

Shaw, who has now featured nine times for United in the Premier League this season, is reportedly hoping to link up with former boss Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham Hotspur in the summer.