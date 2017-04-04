Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores a 94th-minute penalty as Manchester United draw 1-1 with Everton in Tuesday night's Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a 94th-minute penalty as Manchester United came from behind to draw 1-1 with Everton in Tuesday night's pulsating Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

Phil Jagielka's first-half effort looked to have secured all three points for Everton, which would have moved them above Man United into fifth position in the table.

Toffees centre-back Ashley Williams saw red for handling inside the Everton box in second-half stoppage time, however, which allowed Ibrahimovic to step forward and stretch Man United's unbeaten league run to 20 matches.

© SilverHub

Ibrahimovic returned from a four-match suspension to lead the Man United attack, while Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera was also available once again after serving his own domestic ban.

Daley Blind also came into the team at left-back as Antonio Valencia was rested, but Paul Pogba was only deemed fit enough for a bench which also included Anthony Martial, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and and Luke Shaw.

As for Everton, Gareth Barry and Kevin Mirallas were handed starting roles after coming off the bench in the Merseyside derby at the weekend, while the league's top scorer Romelu Lukaku once again led the line.

Ibrahimovic had a big chance to send the home side ahead in the fifth minute when the Swede broke clear of the Everton defence before facing up to Joel Robles, but Toffees centre-back Williams was on hand to make a fine last-ditch challenge as a big opportunity was wasted.

Jesse Lingard was next to have a go for Man United in the 12th minute after a smart passing move led to the England international being found in space, but his effort was wide of the Everton goal.

Joel provided a wonderful save to push a Marcus Rashford effort wide of the post in the 17th minute as the pressure from Man United continued, but the offside flag had been raised, which spared the blushes of the England international.

Everton's first real chance of the match arrived in the 21st minute when Mirallas broke into the Man United box, but the Belgian international was denied by a smart save from David de Gea.

The Toffees took the lead from the resulting corner though as experienced centre-back Jagielka somehow turned a high ball through the legs of the Man United goalkeeper after getting the better of Marcos Rojo, who simply failed to deal with the initial header from Williams.

Man United came close to levelling the scores on the 30-minute mark when Blind sent a curling free kick towards the top corner, but Joel made a flying save, before Herrera hit the crossbar from the rebound as Jose Mourinho's side passed up another big chance on home soil.

Joel made another brilliant save in the 39th minute as the Spaniard kept out a long-range strike from Herrera, before Ashley Young sent a dangerous low cross into the Everton box, where there were no takers.

Man United continued to press in the final stages of the first period, but another brilliant challenge from Jagielka denied Rashford a clear shooting opportunity as the visitors entered the interval with a one-goal lead at Old Trafford.

© SilverHub

Pogba, back in the squad following a hamstring problem, replaced Blind at the interval as Mourinho wasted no time in making a change after watching his team struggle in the opening 45 minutes.

Everton went after Man United at the start of the second period, however, and De Gea had to be alert to keep out a low strike from Mirallas as the Toffees looked to double their lead at Old Trafford.

Man United struck the woodwork for the second time on the night in the 55th minute when Pogba headed a brilliant Young free kick towards the top corner, only to be denied by the frame of the goal as the home side's frustrations continued.

Everton might have doubled their lead just past the hour mark when Lukaku burst into the Man United box before delivering a low cross towards Mirallas, but Herrera was on hand to make a wonderful challenge. Marouane Fellaini then had a half-chance down the other end after spinning inside the Everton box, only to turn his low effort wide of the post.

Shaw and Mkhitaryan were both introduced in the 65th minute as the injured Young and ineffective Carrick departed, and the pressure continued from the Red Devils as they desperately looked to level the scores.

Ibrahimovic headed a Herrera cross past Joel in the 71st minute as Man United looked to have equalised, but the offside flag was raised, much to the frustration of the home supporters once again.

Fellaini was next to come close for the Red Devils after meeting a loose Joel punch inside the Everton box, but the Belgian international turned over the crossbar as another opportunity came and went for the hosts, before Rojo headed a Pogba cross over the Everton goal from close range.

Lukaku had another super chance for Everton 10 minutes from time after using his pace to burst past Rojo and into the Man United box, but Bailly was across to make yet another brilliant challenge for the hosts.

Ibrahimovic then had a wonderful chance to equalise in the 89th minute when the Swede was picked out by Rashford, but the striker's header was over the crossbar.

Everton looked to have done enough to secure all three points as the final whistle drew closer, but Man United sensationally levelled in the fourth minute of stoppage time when Ibrahimovic scored from the penalty spot after Williams had picked up a straight red card for handling a Shaw effort inside the away side's box.

Next up for Man United is a trip to basement side Sunderland on Sunday, while Everton will host the champions Leicester City on the same afternoon.