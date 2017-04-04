Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho criticises Luke Shaw by claiming that he made "every decision" for the left-back during his performance against Everton.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has continued his public criticism of Luke Shaw by claiming that he made "every decision" for the left-back during Tuesday night's substitute appearance against Everton.

Last weekend, Mourinho claimed that the 21-year-old is a "long way behind" his teammates in terms of work ethic, but he was restored to the squad for the visit of Everton at Old Trafford.

Shaw played just under half an hour after replacing Ashley Young in the second half, and he came close to getting on the scoresheet in the dying seconds of the game.

His shot was blocked by the arm of Ashley Williams, who was sent off as a result, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic netted from the penalty spot to grab a 1-1 draw.

Despite helping United win a late penalty, Shaw was still criticised by his manager post-match, with Mourinho telling BBC Sport that the player needs to improve.

The Portuguese coach expanded on his comments when he addressed the gathered media in his post-match press conference, stating that Shaw's understanding of the game is not good enough.

"I tell you this because I told him already. He had a good performance but it was his body with my brain. He was in front of me and I was making every decision for him," Mourinho told reporters.

"The communication was possible because we were very close. I was thinking for him, when to close inside, when to open, when to press the opponent, I was making every decision for him.

"At this level we need the fantastic body he has to play football, the fantastic physical qualities he has, the very good technical ability he has, but he cannot play with my understanding of the game.

"He must understand the game and he must think. He must accelerate the process because he is 21 years old and that is old enough to have a better understanding of the game, but his contribution was good, he improved the team."

Shaw has started just seven Premier League games and has come off the bench in two this season.