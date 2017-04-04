Apr 4, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
1-1
Everton
Ibrahimovic (94' pen.)
Young (57')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Jagielka (22')
Gueye (45'), Barry (54'), Davies (88'), Robles (93')
Williams (93')

Jose Mourinho: 'I made every decision for Luke Shaw, his body but my brain'

Luke Shaw of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
© Getty Images
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho criticises Luke Shaw by claiming that he made "every decision" for the left-back during his performance against Everton.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at 10:48 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has continued his public criticism of Luke Shaw by claiming that he made "every decision" for the left-back during Tuesday night's substitute appearance against Everton.

Last weekend, Mourinho claimed that the 21-year-old is a "long way behind" his teammates in terms of work ethic, but he was restored to the squad for the visit of Everton at Old Trafford.

Shaw played just under half an hour after replacing Ashley Young in the second half, and he came close to getting on the scoresheet in the dying seconds of the game.

His shot was blocked by the arm of Ashley Williams, who was sent off as a result, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic netted from the penalty spot to grab a 1-1 draw.

Despite helping United win a late penalty, Shaw was still criticised by his manager post-match, with Mourinho telling BBC Sport that the player needs to improve.

The Portuguese coach expanded on his comments when he addressed the gathered media in his post-match press conference, stating that Shaw's understanding of the game is not good enough.

"I tell you this because I told him already. He had a good performance but it was his body with my brain. He was in front of me and I was making every decision for him," Mourinho told reporters.

"The communication was possible because we were very close. I was thinking for him, when to close inside, when to open, when to press the opponent, I was making every decision for him.

"At this level we need the fantastic body he has to play football, the fantastic physical qualities he has, the very good technical ability he has, but he cannot play with my understanding of the game.

"He must understand the game and he must think. He must accelerate the process because he is 21 years old and that is old enough to have a better understanding of the game, but his contribution was good, he improved the team."

Shaw has started just seven Premier League games and has come off the bench in two this season.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City29177556322458
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
6Arsenal28156758362251
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom31128113940-144
9Watford30107133648-1237
10Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
11Stoke CityStoke3199133345-1236
12Burnley31105163244-1235
13Southampton2897123336-334
14Bournemouth3097144254-1234
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea3084183663-2728
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough29411142033-1323
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
> Full Version
 