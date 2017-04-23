Apr 23, 2017 at 2.15pm UK at ​Turf Moor
Burnley boss Sean Dyche has drawn positives from his side's 2-0 home defeat to Manchester United, despite admitting that the Clarets shipped two "poor goals".

The 45-year-old insisted that his players went into the second half with the right mentality and was pleased with their efforts to reduce the deficit.

"They are very strong, tactically, technically and with game knowledge. We huffed and puffed and stuck at it. They scored two poor goals from our point of view, we have to make a foul on the first one," BBC Sport quotes Dyche as saying.

"We stuck at it. I am pleased with the mentality of the second half. They killed the game. They are a top side. That is the reality of playing some of the top sides. You can't always get above where you are.

"Until the moment it is all done we will keep fighting and see what we can get. Who knows what [how many points] we will need?"

First-half goals from Anthony Martial and Wayne Rooney helped United secure maximum points at Turf Moor.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on from the stands ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
