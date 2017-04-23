Burnley manager Sean Dyche claims that Manchester United are the best team his side have faced this season, despite recording a 0-0 draw in their previous meeting.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has claimed that Manchester United are the best team his side have faced this season, despite holding out for a goalless draw in their previous meeting.

United amassed 38 shots when they welcomed the Clarets to Old Trafford in October, but still could not find a breakthrough as they came up against Tom Heaton in fine form.

Burnley will host Jose Mourinho's side in the reverse fixture on Sunday, and Dyche is in no doubt as to the challenge that faces his side.

"On that day I think they were the best side we've played this season. We had to give every bit of air in our lungs to try and get something, and Tom made saves and the defensive unit just stuck to the task," he told reporters.

"I thought they were excellent on the day. I know they've had a few days like that at home where they've had so many chances to get the game done and they've haven't quite done it. On our day it was because of our goalkeeper, I thought he was outstanding.

"They're a fine side, in my opinion. There's a bit of noise about them being up and down but I still think they're a really good side with a top-class manager."

October's 0-0 draw at Old Trafford was the beginning of what is now a 22-match unbeaten run in the Premier League for Manchester United.