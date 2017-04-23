Apr 23, 2017 at 2.15pm UK at ​Turf Moor
Burnley
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Sean Dyche: 'Manchester United are best side we've faced this season'

Sean Dyche watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
© SilverHub
Burnley manager Sean Dyche claims that Manchester United are the best team his side have faced this season, despite recording a 0-0 draw in their previous meeting.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 13:46 UK

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has claimed that Manchester United are the best team his side have faced this season, despite holding out for a goalless draw in their previous meeting.

United amassed 38 shots when they welcomed the Clarets to Old Trafford in October, but still could not find a breakthrough as they came up against Tom Heaton in fine form.

Burnley will host Jose Mourinho's side in the reverse fixture on Sunday, and Dyche is in no doubt as to the challenge that faces his side.

"On that day I think they were the best side we've played this season. We had to give every bit of air in our lungs to try and get something, and Tom made saves and the defensive unit just stuck to the task," he told reporters.

"I thought they were excellent on the day. I know they've had a few days like that at home where they've had so many chances to get the game done and they've haven't quite done it. On our day it was because of our goalkeeper, I thought he was outstanding.

"They're a fine side, in my opinion. There's a bit of noise about them being up and down but I still think they're a really good side with a top-class manager."

October's 0-0 draw at Old Trafford was the beginning of what is now a 22-match unbeaten run in the Premier League for Manchester United.

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Read Next:
Dyche: 'Rooney still a top-class player'
>
View our homepages for Sean Dyche, Tom Heaton, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Sean Dyche watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
Sean Dyche: 'Manchester United are best side we've faced this season'
 Henrikh Mkhitaryan celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 2-1 Anderlecht - as it happened
 Manchester United speedster Marouane Fellaini in full flight during the FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Marouane Fellaini pleased with recent form for Manchester United
Dyche: 'Rooney still a top-class player'Matteo Darmian on Inter Milan radar?Mourinho to ask for Varane, Morata?Man City to move for Antoine Griezmann?Scholes: 'Rashford could emulate Neymar'
Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'to miss rest of 2017'Preview: Burnley vs. Manchester UnitedBarton free to face Manchester UnitedWilkins: 'Rooney deserves more respect'Heaton: 'Leaving United best decision I've made'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Burnley News
Sean Dyche watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
Sean Dyche: 'Manchester United are best side we've faced this season'
 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Sean Dyche: 'Wayne Rooney still a top-class player'
 England's Michael Keane in the World Cup qualifier against Lithuania on March 26, 2017
Report: Tottenham Hotspur enter bidding war for Michael Keane
Preview: Burnley vs. Manchester UnitedBarton free to face Manchester UnitedHeaton: 'Leaving United best decision I've made'Joey Barton appears before FA commissionDyche: 'Keane future in Burnley's hands'
Herrera, Young to return against BurnleyKeane to leave Burnley at end of season?Sean Dyche bemused by Burnley away formDyche pleased with Burnley displayResult: Everton beat Burnley to move fifth
> Burnley Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
FA Cup
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Cup
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Watford33118143752-1541
10Southampton31117133740-340
11Stoke CityStoke34109153749-1239
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
13Bournemouth34108164763-1638
14Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
15Burnley33106173347-1436
16Crystal Palace32105174452-835
17Swansea CitySwansea3494213868-3031
18Hull City3487193467-3331
19Middlesbrough33412172341-1824
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 