Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho hails Anthony Martial following the Frenchman's impressive performance against Burnley on Sunday afternoon.
Monday, April 24, 2017

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has paid tribute to Anthony Martial after the Frenchman starred in Sunday's 2-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League.

After being left out of the squad for last weekend's 2-0 success over Chelsea, Mourinho challenged Martial to 'give him what he wanted' in terms of work-rate during a hectic period of the season.

The France international responded with an impressive performance against Burnley at Turf Moor, with the former AS Monaco attacker scoring once before playing a key role in Wayne Rooney's effort for 2-0.

Mourinho has insisted that the 21-year-old has the potential to "become a very special player", and has said that a rejuvenated Martial is like having "a new player until the end of the season".

"He has to understand what we need from him, but it's not just for us but it's also for him. If he wants to become a very special player – [and] he can do that – then he has to go in a certain direction and he showed this attitude and appetite. We are happy because we have a new player until the end of the season," Mourinho told reporters.

Next up for Man United is the Manchester derby away to Manchester City on Thursday night.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Mourinho: 'Pogba could miss derby'
>
