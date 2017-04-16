Apr 16, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
2-0
Chelsea
Rashford (7'), Herrera (49')
Herrera (73'), Rojo (75'), Ibrahimovic (91')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Costa (33'), Cahill (48'), Fabregas (90')

Result: Manchester United end Chelsea hoodoo to close on top four in Premier League

Ander Herrera celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on February 28, 2016
© Getty Images
Ander Herrera scores one and sets up another to help Manchester United to a 2-0 win over Chelsea at Old Trafford.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 16, 2017 at 18:09 UK

Manchester United have ended their 12-match winless run against Chelsea by picking up a 2-0 victory over their rivals at Old Trafford in Sunday's Premier League clash.

The Red Devils produced one of their better displays under Jose Mourinho, who finally got to celebrate getting one over on his former employers at the third time of asking this term.

Marcus Rashford got the ball rolling for United early on and Ander Herrera added a second shortly after the second-half restart, as the hosts extended their unbeaten league streak to 22 games - the best such run in Europe's five major leagues.

United are now four points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester City in the table with a game in hand to play, while Chelsea's advantage on closest challengers Tottenham Hotspur at the top remains at a slender four points.

Chelsea were forced into making a late change to their starting lineup, as illness victim Marcos Alonso was replaced in the backline by Kurt Zouma, meaning a switch of positions for the versatile Cesar Azpilicueta.

Whether down to that last-minute tinkering or United's surprise choice of tactics - Mourinho going with a three-man forward line after leaving out Zlatan Ibrahimovic - the Blues failed to get going at all in the first half.

The Red Devils were ahead through their fastest league goal of the Mourinho era, thanks to a simple through-ball from Herrera - who handled the ball in the build-up - for Rashford to peel off David Luiz and tuck home.

Rashford was thriving in what was a rare start through the middle, while alongside him Jesse Lingard and captain-for-the-day Ashley Young also got into some promising positions.

Young sent one shot-cross from the left agonisingly close to the far corner, while also skying a shot from the edge of the area with the final attempt of a first half dominated by his side.

Gary Cahill endured an awkward moment shortly beforehand when glancing Rashford's cross onto the roof of his own net, though for all of the Red Devils' possession they only managed the one shot on stand-in Blues stopper Asmir Begovic's goal in the opening 45.

The omens did not look great for Chelsea at the midway stage, as they had lost four of the previous five matches they had trailed at the break, with their single shot on target in the first half - their lowest of the season so far - not providing much hope of a comeback.

A first Premier League goal in 14 months for Herrera made Chelsea's task all the more difficult just four minutes into the second period, firing a loose ball past a wrong-footed Begovic with the aid of a big deflection off Zouma.

Lingard was riding on the wave of joyous home fans when curling one over moments later, and half of Old Trafford thought that Rashford had added a third when thumping a powerful drive into the side-netting.

The introduction of Cesc Fabregas from the bench, taking over from Victor Moses in a further piece of tinkering, saw Chelsea wrestle back more control of the game in the final quarter of the match.

Pedro volleyed wide at the back post and then sent a curler over the returning David de Gea's target, but that first on-target attempt continued to elude the below-par visitors.

A fine Rashford display was almost capped with a second goal when somehow keeping hold of the ball under pressure from Luiz and Zouma, before guiding a low shot on target for Begovic to keep out from the final meaningful act of the match.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Read Next:
Conte explains half-time substitution
>
View our homepages for Marcos Alonso, Kurt Zouma, Cesar Azpilicueta, Jose Mourinho, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ander Herrera, Marcus Rashford, David Luiz, Jesse Lingard, Ashley Young, Gary Cahill, Asmir Begovic, Victor Moses, Cesc Fabregas, David de Gea, Pedro, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Ander Herrera celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on February 28, 2016
Live Commentary: Manchester United 2-0 Chelsea - as it happened
 Ander Herrera celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on February 28, 2016
Result: Manchester United end Chelsea hoodoo to close on top four in Premier League
 Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Thibaut Courtois out of Manchester United clash with ankle injury
Team News: Ibrahimovic dropped for Chelsea clashMcClaren: 'Mourinho wrong to criticise Shaw'Man Utd eyeing Ross Barkley swoop?Man Utd 'to offer Ibrahimovic £20m deal'Le Saux questions Luke Shaw treatment
Ibrahimovic plays down unbeaten streakPogba: 'Kante does not get judged on goals'Man United 'planning Griezmann, Oblak swoop'Ibrahimovic: 'Mourinho right to slam forwards'Ander Herrera "happy" with Man Utd form
> Manchester United Homepage
More Chelsea News
Ander Herrera celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on February 28, 2016
Live Commentary: Manchester United 2-0 Chelsea - as it happened
 Ander Herrera celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on February 28, 2016
Result: Manchester United end Chelsea hoodoo to close on top four in Premier League
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
Antonio Conte hopes to stay at Chelsea for "a long time"
Team News: Ibrahimovic dropped for Chelsea clashThibaut Courtois out of Man Utd clashIbrahimovic plays down unbeaten streakCosta: "I am happy here at Chelsea"Pogba: 'Kante does not get judged on goals'
Hazard urges Batshuayi to ponder Chelsea futureHerrera: 'Chelsea will win Premier League'Chelsea defender offered deal in UAE?Courtois: 'Chelsea thriving on pressure'Conte: 'I have no problem with Mourinho'
> Chelsea Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Everton33169860372357
7Arsenal30166861392254
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 