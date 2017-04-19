Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho insists that Anthony Martial is part of his plans moving forward despite a difficult season for the France international.

The French forward scored 17 times during his debut season at Old Trafford, but the former AS Monaco attacker has only managed seven goals in 32 appearances in all competitions during the 2016-17 campaign.

The 21-year-old was not even on the bench for Sunday's 2-0 win over Chelsea in the Premier League, but Mourinho is confident that Martial will prove to be a long-term success with the 20-time English champions.

"Do I think Anthony is a player with great potential? Yes. Do I think he can play successfully for me? Yes. But he needs to give me things that I like very much," Mourinho told reporters.

"I have to go in the direction of the players, but they also have to go in my direction. Since September, [Marcus] Rashford has not scored in the Premier League, but he was always a player I chose.

"He was always player I support because he was always coming in my direction and giving me what I want as a Manchester United player, so it is about that. Anthony has to give me things that I like."

Martial has only started 12 Premier League matches for Man United this season.