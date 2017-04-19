New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United winger Anthony Martial in action during the Europa League clash with Saint-Etienne at Old Trafford on February 16, 2017
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho insists that Anthony Martial is part of his plans moving forward despite a difficult season for the France international.
By , European Football Editor
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has insisted that Anthony Martial is part of his plans moving forward.

The French forward scored 17 times during his debut season at Old Trafford, but the former AS Monaco attacker has only managed seven goals in 32 appearances in all competitions during the 2016-17 campaign.

The 21-year-old was not even on the bench for Sunday's 2-0 win over Chelsea in the Premier League, but Mourinho is confident that Martial will prove to be a long-term success with the 20-time English champions.

"Do I think Anthony is a player with great potential? Yes. Do I think he can play successfully for me? Yes. But he needs to give me things that I like very much," Mourinho told reporters.

"I have to go in the direction of the players, but they also have to go in my direction. Since September, [Marcus] Rashford has not scored in the Premier League, but he was always a player I chose.

"He was always player I support because he was always coming in my direction and giving me what I want as a Manchester United player, so it is about that. Anthony has to give me things that I like."

Martial has only started 12 Premier League matches for Man United this season.

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Man United to offer new deal to Herrera?
 Sergio Romero of Manchester United gestures during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park on August 14, 2015 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Sergio Romero: 'I could not reject Manchester United'
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Preview: Manchester United vs. Anderlecht
