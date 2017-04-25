Manchester United reportedly agree a deal with Atletico Madrid for their star striker Antoine Griezmann.

The France international has been heavily linked to the Red Devils over the past few months, with widespread reports claiming that he is at the top of Jose Mourinho's transfer wishlist.

It is believed that Griezmann, who has scored 25 goals in all competitions for Atletico this season, has a €100m (£85m) release clause in his contract.

Former football agent Vincent Rodriguez has provided an update on the situation, tweeting that an agreement between the two clubs has been reached.

He wrote: "A financial agreement between Atletico Madrid and Manchester United regarding the signing of Griezmann has been met. More to break soon!!"

Earlier this week, Griezmann's representative Eric Olhats confirmed that United have made an approach for his client.

The Premier League giants have not shied away from spending in the last few years, particularly last summer when they paid a world record £89m fee to re-sign Paul Pogba from Juventus.