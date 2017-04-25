New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester United 'agree deal to sign Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid'

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United reportedly agree a deal with Atletico Madrid for their star striker Antoine Griezmann.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 09:50 UK

Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal with Atletico Madrid for the signature of Antoine Griezmann.

The France international has been heavily linked to the Red Devils over the past few months, with widespread reports claiming that he is at the top of Jose Mourinho's transfer wishlist.

It is believed that Griezmann, who has scored 25 goals in all competitions for Atletico this season, has a €100m (£85m) release clause in his contract.

Former football agent Vincent Rodriguez has provided an update on the situation, tweeting that an agreement between the two clubs has been reached.

He wrote: "A financial agreement between Atletico Madrid and Manchester United regarding the signing of Griezmann has been met. More to break soon!!"

Earlier this week, Griezmann's representative Eric Olhats confirmed that United have made an approach for his client.

The Premier League giants have not shied away from spending in the last few years, particularly last summer when they paid a world record £89m fee to re-sign Paul Pogba from Juventus.

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Read Next:
Man City to move for Antoine Griezmann?
>
View our homepages for Antoine Griezmann, Jose Mourinho, Eric Olhats, Paul Pogba, Vincent Rodriguez, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Manchester United 'agree deal to sign Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid'
 A frustrated Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'accepts he will not play for Manchester United again'
 Emre Can in action for Liverpool on August 6, 2016
Liverpool's Emre Can supporting Manchester City against Manchester United
Herrera: 'Derby is game of the season'Conte aims dig at Manchester clubsReport: Walker to consider Tottenham futureMonaco: 'Mbappe does not want to go'Herrera dedicates win to Ibrahimovic, Rojo
Herrera: 'Ibrahimovic will bounce back'Toure slams "disappointing" refereeingMata hopes to play again this seasonCarragher: 'Keane should join Everton'Mourinho "happy" with rejuvenated Martial
> Manchester United Homepage
More Atletico Madrid News
Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Manchester United 'agree deal to sign Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid'
 Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Antoine Griezmann 'storms out of interview'
 Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Result: Antoine Griezmann nets as Atletico Madrid beat Espanyol
Man City to move for Antoine Griezmann?Rush: 'English clubs deserve CL struggles'Madrid sides to face off in CL semisLiverpool 'lining up move for Lacazette'Atletico Madrid confirm Juanfran injury
Atletico deny Simeone Inter Milan linkShakespeare: 'No shame in CL exit'Vardy: 'We can be proud of CL effort'Result: Valiant Leicester bow out of Champions LeagueLive Commentary: Leicester City 1-1 (1-2 on agg) Atletico Madrid
> Atletico Madrid Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace33115174653-738
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 