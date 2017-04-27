Apr 27, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Jose Mourinho: 'Paul Pogba could miss Manchester derby'

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho concedes that Paul Pogba might miss Thursday's Manchester derby with Manchester City at the Etihad.
Monday, April 24, 2017

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has conceded that Paul Pogba could miss Thursday's Manchester derby against Manchester City after picking up a knock against Burnley at the weekend.

Pogba was forced off in the latter stages of his team's 2-0 victory at Turf Moor in the Premier League after pulling up with what appeared to be cramp.

Mourinho has admitted that he 'does not know' if Pogba is injured or simply fatigued, but the Red Devils head coach has said that there is a chance the 24-year-old could miss Thursday's key clash at the Etihad.

"I don't know if he's injured or if it's just the accumulation of fatigue in the muscles, I don't know. But if he cannot play Thursday, then he cannot play Thursday. We play another one and we don't cry," Mourinho, who is already without the likes of Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo, Juan Mata and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, told reporters.

Man United will enter the Manchester derby just one point and one place behind fourth-place Man City in the Premier League table.

A frustrated Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
