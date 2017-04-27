Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho concedes that Paul Pogba might miss Thursday's Manchester derby with Manchester City at the Etihad.

Pogba was forced off in the latter stages of his team's 2-0 victory at Turf Moor in the Premier League after pulling up with what appeared to be cramp.

Mourinho has admitted that he 'does not know' if Pogba is injured or simply fatigued, but the Red Devils head coach has said that there is a chance the 24-year-old could miss Thursday's key clash at the Etihad.

"I don't know if he's injured or if it's just the accumulation of fatigue in the muscles, I don't know. But if he cannot play Thursday, then he cannot play Thursday. We play another one and we don't cry," Mourinho, who is already without the likes of Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo, Juan Mata and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, told reporters.

Man United will enter the Manchester derby just one point and one place behind fourth-place Man City in the Premier League table.