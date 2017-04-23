New Transfer Talk header

Antoine Griezmann 'storms out of interview'

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
© SilverHub
A report claims that Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann 'stormed out' of an interview on Saturday night after facing more questions on his future.
By , European Football Editor
Antoine Griezmann reportedly 'stormed out' of an interview on Saturday night after facing more questions surrounding his future at Atletico Madrid.

Griezmann netted his 100th La Liga goal against Espanyol on Saturday as Atletico consolidated third position in the top flight of Spanish football with a narrow success.

After the match, Griezmann was asked by beIN Sports about his future with Atletico as speculation linking the France international with a summer move to Manchester United continues to gather pace.

It is understood that the 26-year-old became agitated when talk of a move away from the Spanish capital was raised, and the attacker swiftly walked away from the pitch-side interview.

Manchester City are believed to have joined rivals Man United in the hunt for the Frenchman.

