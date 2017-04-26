New Transfer Talk header

Jose Mourinho 'tells David de Gea he can leave Manchester United this summer'

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Jose Mourinho reportedly tells David de Gea that he can leave Manchester United this summer amid rumours of Real Madrid interest.
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 09:09 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly told David de Gea that he is free to leave the club at the end of the season.

Real Madrid are believed to be circling around the Spaniard once again ahead of the summer transfer window.

De Gea came close to joining the European giants two years ago, but the paperwork was not filed before the deadline, forcing the shot-stopper to make a U-turn and sign a new long-term contract at Old Trafford.

According to Marca, Mourinho will not stand in De Gea's way if the 26-year-old opts to leave, but Madrid will have to pay a tidy sum, thought to be in the region of €60m (£51m).

It took some time, but De Gea has emerged as one of the best goalkeeper's in Europe following his 2011 switch to United from Atletico Madrid.

De Gea, who was named in the PFA Team of the Year, has helped United have the second-best defence in the Premier League this season.

