Chelsea star Eden Hazard has claimed that he has no plans to extend his contract as yet, despite rumblings that Real Madrid are interested in the playmaker's signature.

The Belgian international has been linked to the Spanish giants in the past, and his impressive form this season is believed to have caught the eye of Zinedine Zidane.

Hazard has scored 14 goals and registered five assists to help Chelsea earn a four-point lead in the Premier League title race with six games left to play.

Despite the rumours over his future, Hazard seems relaxed about the situation and is fully focused on trying to win the league and the FA Cup.

"There is no sign of a new contract for the moment," Hazard told Sky Sports News. "I am focused on the last month, and we will talk later.

"It's not in my mind now. I have two or three years left. I just want to finish the season well and we will see afterwards."

Hazard has been a Chelsea player for the past five years following his £32m switch from Lille in 2012.