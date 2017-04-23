Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante named PFA Player of the Year for 2016-17

N'Golo Kante in action for Chelsea on August 15, 2016
© SilverHub
Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is named the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Player of the Year for the 2016-17 season.
Last Updated: Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 23:08 UK

N'Golo Kante has won the Professional Footballers' Association Player of the Year award for 2016-17.

The Chelsea midfielder beat Eden Hazard, Harry Kane, Romelu Lukaku, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alexis Sanchez in the vote by his fellow players at Sunday night's ceremony at the Grosvenor Hotel in London.

Kante was key to Leicester City's surprise Premier League win last year and, should Chelsea triumph this season, he would become the first player to win successive titles with different clubs.

The 26-year-old, who is only in his second season in English football after joining Leicester from Caen in 2015, also helped France reach the final of Euro 2016 on home soil.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli won the Young Player of the Year award for the second season in a row, while former England captain David Beckham received the PFA's Merit award for his contribution to the game.

Manchester City's Lucy Bronze won the Women's Player of the Year award, while Birmingham City's Jess Carter was named Women's Young Player of the Year.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane in action during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Kane: 'Spurs were the better team'
