Apr 23, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
2-3
Barcelona
Casemiro (28'), Rodriguez (85')
Casemiro (12'), Kovacic (81')
Ramos (77')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Messi (33', 93'), Rakitic (73')
Umtiti (39'), Messi (93')

Zinedine Zidane has no Gareth Bale regrets

Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
© AFP
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane insists that he 'does not regret' selecting Gareth Bale from the start in Sunday night's El Clasico.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, April 24, 2017 at 17:24 UK

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has insisted that he 'does not regret' selecting Gareth Bale from the start in Sunday night's El Clasico at home to Barcelona.

Bale, 27, was surprisingly named in the Real Madrid XI for the La Liga contest, despite the Welshman struggling to overcome a calf problem over the last couple of weeks.

Bale had to be replaced shortly before half-time against the Catalan giants, however, and it is understood that the former Tottenham Hotspur attacker could now be out of action for the next couple of weeks.

Zidane, however, has insisted that the Wales international "was fine and eager to play" against Barcelona, and the head coach has no regrets over his selection.

"Gareth said he was fine and eager to play. I do not regret it," Zidane told reporters. "I am disappointed for him because he wanted to play and this is something we cannot control. Monday we will have a look and see what injury he has and I hope he will not be out long."

Real Madrid suffered a 3-2 home defeat to Barcelona courtesy of a last-gasp winner from Lionel Messi.

Real Madrid's Brazilian defender Marcelo, Real Madrid's midfielder Isco, Real Madrid's Columbian midfielder James and Real Madrid's defender Sergio Ramos celebrates scoring during the Audi Cup football match Real Madrid vs Tottenham Hotspur in Munich, sou
Lionel Messi in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Live Commentary: Real Madrid 2-3 Barcelona - as it happened
 Real Madrid's Brazilian defender Marcelo, Real Madrid's midfielder Isco, Real Madrid's Columbian midfielder James and Real Madrid's defender Sergio Ramos celebrates scoring during the Audi Cup football match Real Madrid vs Tottenham Hotspur in Munich, sou
Real Madrid's Marcelo accepts blame for El Clasico defeat
 Lionel Messi in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Result: Barcelona battle back at Bernabeu to take top spot from Real Madrid
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona33236494326275
2Real Madrid32236384364875
3Atletico MadridAtletico33208560243668
4Sevilla33198658391965
5Villarreal33169848272157
6Real Sociedad33174124945455
7Athletic Bilbao32165114537853
8EibarEibar32148105244850
9Espanyol331310104443149
10Celta Vigo32135144852-444
11AlavesAlaves331111113240-844
12Valencia33117154756-940
13Las PalmasLas Palmas33109145258-639
14Real Betis33107163651-1537
15Malaga3399153849-1136
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo33710163551-1631
17Leganes3369182751-2427
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3358203666-3023
19Granada3348212770-4320
20Osasuna3339213475-4118
> Full Version
 