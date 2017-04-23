Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane insists that he 'does not regret' selecting Gareth Bale from the start in Sunday night's El Clasico.

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has insisted that he 'does not regret' selecting Gareth Bale from the start in Sunday night's El Clasico at home to Barcelona.

Bale, 27, was surprisingly named in the Real Madrid XI for the La Liga contest, despite the Welshman struggling to overcome a calf problem over the last couple of weeks.

Bale had to be replaced shortly before half-time against the Catalan giants, however, and it is understood that the former Tottenham Hotspur attacker could now be out of action for the next couple of weeks.

Zidane, however, has insisted that the Wales international "was fine and eager to play" against Barcelona, and the head coach has no regrets over his selection.

"Gareth said he was fine and eager to play. I do not regret it," Zidane told reporters. "I am disappointed for him because he wanted to play and this is something we cannot control. Monday we will have a look and see what injury he has and I hope he will not be out long."

Real Madrid suffered a 3-2 home defeat to Barcelona courtesy of a last-gasp winner from Lionel Messi.