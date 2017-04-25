AS Monaco midfielder Bernardo Silva is reportedly on the brink of a £42.5m switch to Manchester United, despite his current club's determination to tie him down.

Manchester United are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Bernardo Silva in a £42.5m deal, despite AS Monaco's determination to keep the midfielder in place.

The 22-year-old is said to be on the radar of a number of European teams following a stellar campaign at the Stade Louis II, including Premier League trio Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea.

Monaco vice-president Vadium Vasilyev attempted to play down talk of a summer exit this week when stressing that no player has asked to leave the club, contrary to reports in the press which suggest that Silva is close to joining Man United.

According to France Football, Jose Mourinho has placed the former Benfica ace - who has eight goals and nine assists in Ligue 1 alone this season - at the top of his list of priorities ahead of the summer transfer window.

Talks are said to be ongoing but an agreement is close to being struck, with United desperate to get a deal over the line before their rivals make contact.