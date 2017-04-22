New Transfer Talk header

Report: Jose Mourinho wants Raphael Varane, Alvaro Morata in David de Gea deal

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will reportedly ask Real Madrid to include Raphael Varane and Alvaro Morata in the deal for David de Gea.
Saturday, April 22, 2017

Manchester United have reportedly told Real Madrid that they want both Raphael Varane and Alvaro Morata in exchange for David de Gea.

The Spanish stopper has enjoyed another superb season for the Red Devils and has been voted in the PFA's Premier League Team of the Year for his exploits.

It has been reported this week that Los Blancos are looking to break the world transfer record for a goalkeeper with a £60m bid for De Gea.

According to The Sun, Jose Mourinho wants to play hardball and will demand that Real include defender Varane and forward Morata in the deal.

De Gea nearly joined the Bernabeu outfit two years ago for £30m but Real and Man United failed to get the deal through in time on transfer deadline day.

