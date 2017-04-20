Real Madrid are reportedly looking to break the world transfer record for a goalkeeper this summer by bidding £60m for Manchester United stopper David de Gea.

The Spanish stopper has enjoyed another superb season for the Red Devils and has been voted in the PFA's Premier League Team of the Year for his exploits.

According to The Sun, the La Liga giants continue to be interested in De Gea, and are now looking to break the world transfer record for a goalkeeper to bring him to the Bernabeu.

If the deal goes through, the fee would dwarf the £32.7m paid by Juventus to Parma for Gianluigi Buffon in 2001.

De Gea, who has made 264 appearances for Man United, would have joined Real in 2015 but the two clubs failed to register a £30m deal in time on transfer deadline day.