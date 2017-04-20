Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur dominate PFA Premier League Team of the Year

Kyle Walker of Spurs holds off the challenge from Eden Hazard of Chelsea during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on March 8, 2014
Premier League title rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur contribute four players apiece to the 2016-17 PFA Premier League Team of the Year.
Last Updated: Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 09:36 UK

The 2016-17 PFA Premier League Team of the Year has been named, with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur boasting the bulk of its players.

The two London sides are currently jostling for the league title, with the Blues top of the table and Spurs just four points behind in second.

David Luiz, Gary Cahill, Eden Hazard and N'Golo Kante are Chelsea's representatives in the team, while England quartet Kyle Walker, Danny Rose, Dele Alli and Harry Kane form the Spurs contingent.

The team is completed by David de Gea of Manchester United, Sadio Mane of Liverpool, and Everton striker Romelu Lukaku.

Notable omissions include Sergio Aguero and PFA Player of the Year nominees Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alexis Sanchez, with Arsenal and Manchester City failing to get any players in the XI.

The PFA awards ceremony will take place at the Grosvenor House, London on April 23.

PFA Premier League Team of the Year

Goalkeeper: David de Gea (Manchester United)

Defenders: Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur), David Luiz (Chelsea), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur)

Midfielders: Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur), Eden Hazard (Chelsea), N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea), Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Romelu Lukaku (Everton)

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Lampard: 'Alli deserves PFA nomination'
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Arsenal31176863402357
7Everton33169860372357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough32412162339-1624
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 