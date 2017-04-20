Premier League title rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur contribute four players apiece to the 2016-17 PFA Premier League Team of the Year.

The 2016-17 PFA Premier League Team of the Year has been named, with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur boasting the bulk of its players.

The two London sides are currently jostling for the league title, with the Blues top of the table and Spurs just four points behind in second.

David Luiz, Gary Cahill, Eden Hazard and N'Golo Kante are Chelsea's representatives in the team, while England quartet Kyle Walker, Danny Rose, Dele Alli and Harry Kane form the Spurs contingent.

The team is completed by David de Gea of Manchester United, Sadio Mane of Liverpool, and Everton striker Romelu Lukaku.

Notable omissions include Sergio Aguero and PFA Player of the Year nominees Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alexis Sanchez, with Arsenal and Manchester City failing to get any players in the XI.

The PFA awards ceremony will take place at the Grosvenor House, London on April 23.

PFA Premier League Team of the Year

Goalkeeper: David de Gea (Manchester United)

Defenders: Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur), David Luiz (Chelsea), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur)

Midfielders: Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur), Eden Hazard (Chelsea), N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea), Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Romelu Lukaku (Everton)