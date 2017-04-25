New Transfer Talk header

Jose Mourinho quiet on Zlatan Ibrahimovic's long-term future

A frustrated Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
Jose Mourinho is more concerned about Zlatan Ibrahimovic returning to the football field than answering questions over the striker's Manchester United future.
Tuesday, April 25, 2017

Jose Mourinho has refused to comment on Manchester United's prospects of keeping hold of Zlatan Ibrahimovic for next season, claiming that the striker's recovery from a long-term injury is all that matters right now.

The ex-Sweden international is facing up to a year on the sidelines with knee ligament damage suffered in the Red Devils' 2-1 Europa League win over Anderlecht at Old Trafford last Thursday.

Ibrahimovic has denied suggestions that he will call time on his career following the injury blow, but fresh reports claim that the 35-year-old is heading for a stint in Major League Soccer this summer when his United contract expires.

Asked to comment on the striker's future, Mourinho told Sky Sports News: "He is in America and that's the only thing that matters now. He is in America to have the surgery and start the recovery process."

Ibrahimovic, who has found the net 27 times for United in all competitions this season, was supposedly offered a deal worth £20m to stay at Old Trafford prior to picking up the injury.

