Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic insists that "giving up is not an option" as he vows to return from a serious knee injury.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has insisted that he will fight back from a serious knee injury, denying suggestions that the problem will force him to retire from the professional game.

Ibrahimovic has scored 28 times for Manchester United during the 2016-17 campaign, but the 35-year-old will miss the remainder of the season after damaging knee ligaments during Thursday's Europa League quarter-final second leg against Anderlecht at Old Trafford.

The injury occurred in the final seconds of normal time last week, with the striker landing awkwardly after jumping to challenge for a high ball.

It had been claimed that the seriousness of the injury would end the forward's career, but Ibrahimovic has vowed to return to football as "giving up is not an option".

"First of all, thank you for all the support and love," he said in a post on his Instagram page. "It's no news I got injured so I will be out of football for a while. I will go through this like everything else and come back even stronger.

"So far I played with one leg so it shouldn't be any problem. One thing is for sure, I decide when it's time to stop and nothing else. Giving up is not an option. See you soon."

Ibrahimovic's current deal at Man United will expire this summer, although it is understood that the Red Devils are still keen for the experienced Swede to sign a 12-month extension after an impressive first season in English football.