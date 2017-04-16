New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United 'to offer Zlatan Ibrahimovic £20m contract extension'

Manchester United are reportedly ready to match any offers Zlatan Ibrahimovic may receive in a bid to keep him at Old Trafford for at least another season.
Manchester United are reportedly ready to match any offers Zlatan Ibrahimovic may receive in their bid to keep him at the club for at least another season.

The 35-year-old is yet to decide on his future beyond the end of the current campaign, with reported interest from the MLS and China.

However, United have made no secret of their desire to tie Ibrahimovic down to a one-year extension, and the Daily Mirror reports that the Red Devils are willing to match the lucrative offers from elsewhere, which could be worth up to £20m over the year.

The Swede, who is comfortably United's top scorer with 28 goals across all competitions this season, has the offer of a one-year extension on the table but is stalling over a new deal as the club battle for Champions League qualification.

United currently sit sixth in the Premier League table, six points adrift of fourth-place Liverpool, although they could also qualify for the Champions via the Europa League.

