Zlatan Ibrahimovic has reportedly turned his attention to MLS after accepting that a knee injury has ended his Manchester United career abruptly.

The former Sweden international had the option to trigger a 12-month extension to his current deal, which expires this summer, but that is unlikely to go ahead due to his injury woes.

Ibrahimovic is expected to be on the sidelines for between nine and 12 months after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament after landing awkwardly during United's Europa League quarter-final win over Anderlecht.

According to The Mirror, Ibrahimovic has accepted that he will not play for the Red Devils again, and is now targeting a return to action in the United States.

It is believed that a number of MLS clubs have already made offers to the striker, who has previously expressed a desire to end his career in the US.

The 36-year-old, who has scored 27 goals in all competitions for United this season, is expected to undergo an operation in America.