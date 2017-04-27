New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho 'holds Raphael Varane talks'

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (L) vies with Real Madrid's French defender Raphael Varane during the Spanish league 'Clasico' football match Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on November 21, 2015.
A report claims that Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho holds talks with Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane, with a view to signing the Frenchman this summer.
Thursday, April 27, 2017

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has reportedly held talks with Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane in a bid to convince the France international to move to Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Last weekend, it was claimed that Man United informed Real Madrid that they wanted Varane and Alvaro Morata in exchange for David de Gea in this summer's transfer window.

According to Don Balon, Mourinho has been in "constant contact" with Varane since arriving at Old Trafford, with the duo said to have shared a close relationship when the Portuguese was in charge at the Bernabeu.

Varane, 24, is believed to have turned down Man United to join Real Madrid from Lens in 2011, but it is understood that the centre-back could be open to a move away from the Spanish capital this summer.

The 35-time France international has started 20 La Liga matches for Real Madrid this season, although a hamstring injury has sidelined the defender in recent weeks.

