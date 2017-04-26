General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Gary Neville reveals his choice for next Manchester United captain

David De Gea looks on during the FA Cup final between Crystal Palace and Manchester United on May 21, 2016
Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville thinks that David de Gea should replace Wayne Rooney as captain at Old Trafford should Rooney leave in the summer.
Former defender Gary Neville has revealed who he would choose as the new captain of Manchester United should Wayne Rooney leave Old Trafford in the summer.

It has been widely reported that Rooney will be allowed to leave the club during the summer after failing to establish himself in Jose Mourinho's starting lineup this season, and his exit would leave the armband vacant for a new incumbent.

During a question and answer session on Twitter, Neville was asked who he would select as a potential replacement for Rooney, and the right-back suggested that goalkeeper David de Gea should take over the role.

The Spaniard has been linked with a summer switch back to his homeland, while it has been reported that Mourinho would allow the 26-year-old to leave United should he wish to do so.

However, after nearly reaching six years at Old Trafford, as well as amassing 265 appearances in all competitions, Neville has indicated that he would be his choice to lead the team if Rooney moves on to pastures new.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Mourinho 'tells De Gea he can leave'
