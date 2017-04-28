General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes that his side will be better prepared to compete for "big things" next season.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has claimed that his side will be better prepared for success next season.

The Red Devils have won the Community Shield and EFL Cup this term, in addition to their continued involvement in the Europa League, but their Premier League form has been disappointing and they are currently scrapping for a top-four place despite pre-season ambitions of winning the title.

However, Mourinho suggested that the team was lacking a number of attributes such as trust, belief and resilience following Louis van Gaal's reign and is confident that he has turned the squad into a "stronger group".

"The group was a nice group [when I arrived at United]. Good people, good boys, committed people. So I think Mr Van Gaal left a good group of boys here with very good relations between them, and I've got that in my hands," he told reporters.

"I think they missed happiness, they missed trust, they missed belief and they missed this extra bit that brings resilience and brings you fight. And [now] they have it, so the group that will meet again on July 9 for next season is a stronger group.

"The new players, when they arrive, will find a group more ready to go for big things. But the reality is we are fighting to win the Europa League and fighting to finish fourth, so let's go."

United currently sit one point adrift of the Champions League places with five games of the season remaining.

Marouane Fellaini in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Manchester United on December 4, 2016
Your Comments
