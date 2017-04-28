A report claims that Anderlecht midfielder Youri Tielemans is Pep Guardiola's top transfer target, as he looks to bolster his Manchester City side.

Pep Guardiola has made signing Youri Tielemans from Anderlecht a priority as he looks to bring in around £250m worth of new talent, according to a report.

The 19-year-old is said to have a host of sides to choose from all over the continent, namely Premier League club Everton who have already revealed their interest in his signature.

According to Sky Sports News, City are also in the hunt to sign the Belgium international and have placed him at the top of their summer transfer wishlist.

Tielemans, who made his bow for the Red Dragons against the Netherlands last November, boasts plenty of experience despite his young age after appearing in the Champions League at the age of 16 years and 148 days.

It is claimed that the Citizens are also still interested in signing Virgil van Dijk from Southampton and Arsenal ace Alexis Sanchez as part of their rebuild.