Wilfredo Caballero wants new contract at Manchester City

Manchester City goalkeeper Wilfredo 'Willy' Caballero in action during the Champions League last 16 first leg against AS Monaco at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
Manchester City goalkeeper Wilfredo Caballero says that he wants to stay at the club, but is unsure if he will be offered a new contract.
Wilfredo Caballero has claimed that his Manchester City future is uncertain but that he would like to stay at the club.

The goalkeeper plans to hold talks with the North-West outfit at the end of the season when his current contract expires.

Caballero has seen more first-team action this season following Joe Hart's loan switch to Torino and his replacement Claudio Bravo failing to impress consistently.

Manager Pep Guardiola is expected to start the Argentine in the club's final three games of the campaign due to Bravo being ruled out with injury.

"I have been focused in the last eight months when Pep arrived here and I have been professional from the first day," Caballero told reporters. "Now I have an opportunity to play and a big opportunity to be in goal and try to qualify this club [for the Champions League], after that we see what happens.

"Of course, it's an amazing team and club with fantastic players so I think every player wants to stay in my position. It depends on a lot of things but the most important thing for me is to do my best, I have my opportunity to play now and to try to show what I can do and how I can help the team. I have to keep going, and after we will speak with the club and my agent."

Caballero joined City from Malaga in 2014.

