Manchester City are reportedly considering a move for Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland during the summer.

The goalkeeping issues facing Pep Guardiola have been well documented, with neither Claudio Bravo nor Wilfredo Caballero convincing between the sticks and Joe Hart available for transfer.

It has resulted in a number of stoppers being linked with a switch to the Etihad Stadium, and it has been suggested that Guardiola may look to bring in an English-based player.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Butland is one of the names on Guardiola's shortlist to potentially act as competition for Bravo.

The 24-year-old spent a year on the sidelines with an ankle injury, but he recently returned to action and has featured in Stoke's last two matches.

Stoke are unlikely to want to sell the England international but with Lee Grant recently joining the club on a permanent deal, they have a ready-made replacement should City make a big offer.