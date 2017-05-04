New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Jack Butland emerges as option for Manchester City?

Jack Butland celebrates the opener during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Newcastle United on March 2, 2016
© Getty Images
Manchester City are reportedly considering a move for Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland during the summer.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 13:25 UK

Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland has reportedly emerged as a potential target for Manchester City.

The goalkeeping issues facing Pep Guardiola have been well documented, with neither Claudio Bravo nor Wilfredo Caballero convincing between the sticks and Joe Hart available for transfer.

It has resulted in a number of stoppers being linked with a switch to the Etihad Stadium, and it has been suggested that Guardiola may look to bring in an English-based player.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Butland is one of the names on Guardiola's shortlist to potentially act as competition for Bravo.

The 24-year-old spent a year on the sidelines with an ankle injury, but he recently returned to action and has featured in Stoke's last two matches.

Stoke are unlikely to want to sell the England international but with Lee Grant recently joining the club on a permanent deal, they have a ready-made replacement should City make a big offer.

On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
Read Next:
Moyes: 'I could have signed Joe Hart'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jack Butland, Pep Guardiola, Claudio Bravo, Wilfredo Caballero, Joe Hart, Lee Grant, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Jack Butland celebrates the opener during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Newcastle United on March 2, 2016
Jack Butland emerges as option for Manchester City?
 Monchengladbach's Swiss defender Nico Elvedi and Bayern Munich's midfielder Coman (L) vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich in Monchengladbach on December 5, 2015
Manchester City 'not giving up on signing Kingsley Coman'
 Jesus Navas in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Manchester City 'to offer Jesus Navas new deal'
Nolito: 'Celta can beat Man United'Pep Guardiola 'wants British signings'Uncle: 'Manchester an option for Mbappe'Dolberg rules out joining Man City, UnitedGuidetti vows to 'keep city blue' against Man Utd
Kompany: 'Judge Guardiola next season'Report: PL giants join Schick raceMan United in pole position to sign Schmeichel?Jesus sad at missing chances against BoroKoscielny on Man City, Marseille radar?
> Manchester City Homepage
More Stoke City News
Jack Butland celebrates the opener during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Newcastle United on March 2, 2016
Jack Butland emerges as option for Manchester City?
 West Brom's Saido Berahino sits on the bench during the game with Newcastle United on December 28, 2015
Saido Berahino says he is a stone lighter since joining Stoke City
 Stoke City's Saido Berahino grabs the arm of referee Neil Swarbrick during the Premier League match against Manchester City on March 8, 2017
Mark Hughes: 'Saido Berahino form is frustrating'
Hughes: 'It was a difficult game for us'Result: West Ham claim away point at StokeTeam News: Hammers unchanged against StokeLive Commentary: Stoke 0-0 West Ham - as it happenedPeter Crouch reveals oatcake addiction
Result: Swansea see off lethargic StokeTeam News: Llorente passed fit for SwanseaLive Commentary: Swansea 2-0 Stoke - as it happenedHughes tips Berahino to find scoring touchClement: 'Swansea up for relegation battle'
> Stoke City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool35209671422969
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford34117163755-1840
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
 