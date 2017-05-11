New Transfer Talk header

Manchester City consider move for Middlesbrough goalkeeper Victor Valdes?

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Victor Valdes receives treatment after picking up a cut to his leg during the Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
Manchester City are reportedly considering a move for Middlesbrough goalkeeper Victor Valdes during the summer transfer window.
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has reportedly identified Middlesbrough goalkeeper Victor Valdes as a potential transfer target for the summer.

Guardiola and Valdes are no strangers to each other after they spent four years together at Barcelona, and it appears that Middlesbrough's relegation could work in Guardiola's favour.

According to ESPN, Valdes is being seen as a realistic option to strengthen the goalkeeping department at the Etihad Stadium, with Wilfredo Caballero out of contract and Joe Hart likely to be sold.

Claudio Bravo is expected to remain at the club but with competition required, Guardiola could look to 35-year-old Valdes ahead of next season.

The stopper has made 28 appearances in the Premier League this season, but he has been unable to prevent the North-East outfit from returning to the Championship.

He has one year remaining on his existing deal, but he will not want to spend 12 months at the second tier of English football and Middlesbrough are likely to welcome the chance to remove him from the wage bill.

Manchester City goalkeeper Wilfredo 'Willy' Caballero in action during the Champions League last 16 first leg against AS Monaco at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
Middlesbrough goalkeeper Victor Valdes receives treatment after picking up a cut to his leg during the Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
Manchester City consider move for Middlesbrough goalkeeper Victor Valdes?
Middlesbrough goalkeeper Victor Valdes receives treatment after picking up a cut to his leg during the Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
Manchester City consider move for Middlesbrough goalkeeper Victor Valdes?
