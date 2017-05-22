New Transfer Talk header

Pep Guardiola: 'Vincent Kompany, Sergio Aguero will stay at Manchester City'

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
© SilverHub
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says that both Vincent Kompany and Sergio Aguero will remain at the club for next season.
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has said that both Vincent Kompany and Sergio Aguero will remain at the Etihad Stadium for next season.

With Kompany missing most of the campaign through injury and Aguero said to be considered second-choice to Gabriel Jesus, it had been suggested that one or both of City's longest-serving players could move on in the summer.

However, after Kompany featured nine times since April 5 and Aguero ended the campaign with 20 Premier League goals, Guardiola has revealed that he will not sell either player.

The 46-year-old is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying: "They will be at Man City next season. They improved a lot, Vincent playing eight or nine games in a row, and we saw something special with him. I can imagine when City won the league, one of the major reasons was Vincent.

"We finished 15 points behind Chelsea. Sergio helped us a lot, now we have to find him a better solution and not just depend on Sergio to score goals."

City concluded their season with a 5-0 victory over Watford at Vicarage Road.

Gabriel Jesus in action for Manchester City on January 21, 2017
