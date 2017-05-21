Manchester City put five past a beleaguered Watford side at Vicarage Road in order to secure a third-place finish on the final day of the Premier League season.

Goals from Vincent Kompany, Sergio Aguero, Fernandinho and Gabriel Jesus made light work of a poor Watford side, who turned in a particularly abject performance during Walter Mazzarri's final game in charge at Vicarage Road.

City got off to a fine start as they made use of some slack Watford marking, when Kompany was left free inside the area to head home from Kevin De Bruyne's corner in the fifth minute.

The away side continued to cause all sorts of problems for a dismal Watford, this time as Aguero bagged his first of the match when collecting a through-ball from De Bruyne, before finishing neatly into the far corner beyond Heurelho Gomes.

Guardiola's stamp was apparent for City's third, which arrived not long after following a meticulous counter-attacking move, David Silva finding the run of Leroy Sane, who was then able to cut a perfect pass back into the path of Aguero, who made no mistake with his finish.

City's grip on third place was fastened just before the break when they added a humiliating fourth within 43 minutes, Fernandinho making a mockery of the home defence to slot cooly past a stranded Gomes.

The Hornets might have pulled one back early in the second half after M'Baye Niang dispossessed Fernandinho at right-back, but the AC Milan loanee soon saw his shot deflected wide for a corner.

Aguero had the chance to secure a hat-trick moments later, although he somehow managed to skew wide following some standout work from Sane down the left flank.

The miss did little to deter the visitors, though, as they grabbed a fifth one minute later when Jesus produced a delightful lob to send the ball over the head of Gomes and into the roof of the Watford net.