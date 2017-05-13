Long-serving defender Pablo Zabaleta confirms that he will bring the curtain down on his Manchester City career when his contract expires in the summer.

Pablo Zabaleta has confirmed that he is to leave Manchester City at the end of the season, bringing an end to his nine-year association with the club.

The 32-year-old, who has made 332 appearances for the Citizens since his £6.5m move from Espanyol, is due to be out of contract at the Etihad Stadium this summer.

Manager Pep Guardiola revealed on Friday that he has already made a decision over the futures of seven of the club's out-of-contract players, but Zabaleta is the first to issue an official announcement.

A statement on City's official website confirmed that the 58-cap Argentina international intends to seek pastures new at the end of the campaign, with Tuesday's final home match of the season against West Bromwich Albion providing fans with the chance to show their appreciation to the versatile defender.

Zabaleta is the club's third-longest serving player, behind only skipper Vincent Kompany and Joe Hart, the latter of whom is also expected to move on in the coming weeks.