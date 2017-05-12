New Transfer Talk header

Pep Guardiola: 'Yaya Toure future already decided'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says that he has already decided whether to offer seven players - including long-serving midfielder Yaya Toure - new deals.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that he has decided whether to offer new deals to the seven players who will be out of contract at the end of the season.

The group includes Pablo Zabaleta, Jesus Navas, Bacary Sagna, Gael Clichy, Wilfredo Caballero and Tosin Adarabioyo, as well as midfielder Yaya Toure, who has been at the Etihad for the last seven years.

Navas is expected to be offered a new deal but the future for Toure has been uncertain, and although Guardiola has already come to a decision, he insists that he will not reveal it until the end of the season.

"It does not depend if they play the last three games," he told reporters this afternoon. "The decision is already made.

"We are going to communicate after the season.

"The club will do it properly as always, but we are still fighting for something so important for the club, for the future. Now is the time to be focused."

City are currently fourth in the Premier League table, three points clear of Arsenal in fifth with three games left to play.

Pablo Zabaleta of Manchester City in action the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on October 3, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
