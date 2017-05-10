A report claims that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola wants to sign Benfica right-back Nelson Semedo at the end of the season.

Manchester City have reportedly joined the race to sign Benfica defender Nelson Semedo.

The 23-year-old, who has made 44 appearances for Benfica in all competitions this season, has been strongly linked with the likes of Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Barcelona in recent months.

However, according to O Jogo, Man City boss Pep Guardiola is a firm admirer of the right-back, and the Spaniard will press ahead with a move in this summer's transfer window.

Semedo, who has two caps for the Portuguese national team, joined Benfica from Sintrense in 2012, and has made more than 60 appearances for the Portuguese giants over the last two seasons.

Guardiola wants a new right-back this summer due to the uncertainty surrounding the futures of Pablo Zabaleta and Bacary Sagna.