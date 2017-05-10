New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester City 'join Nelson Semedo race'

Benfica's defender Nelson Semedo during the match between SL Benfica and Estoril Praia at Estadio da Luz on August 16, 2015 in Lisbon, Portugal.
© Getty Images
A report claims that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola wants to sign Benfica right-back Nelson Semedo at the end of the season.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Manchester City have reportedly joined the race to sign Benfica defender Nelson Semedo.

The 23-year-old, who has made 44 appearances for Benfica in all competitions this season, has been strongly linked with the likes of Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Barcelona in recent months.

However, according to O Jogo, Man City boss Pep Guardiola is a firm admirer of the right-back, and the Spaniard will press ahead with a move in this summer's transfer window.

Semedo, who has two caps for the Portuguese national team, joined Benfica from Sintrense in 2012, and has made more than 60 appearances for the Portuguese giants over the last two seasons.

Guardiola wants a new right-back this summer due to the uncertainty surrounding the futures of Pablo Zabaleta and Bacary Sagna.

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Read Next:
Report: Man City want Benfica's Ederson
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Nelson Semedo, Pep Guardiola, Pablo Zabaleta, Bacary Sagna, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Romelu Lukaku in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
Manchester United to launch £85m bid for Everton striker Romelu Lukaku?
 Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
FIFA 'to investigate Paul Pogba transfer'
 Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Michael Carrick "desperate" to win Europa League
Man City 'join Nelson Semedo race'Preview: Manchester United vs. Celta VigoLingard backs Pogba to improve Man United to offer De Gea new contract?Report: Trabzonspor eye Fellaini move
Man United 'to launch £40m Dier bid'Axel Tuanzebe thankful to Jose MourinhoMourinho: 'Wenger rivalry down to jealousy'Sean Dyche: 'No pressure to sell Keane'Wenger "surprised" by Arsenal, Man Utd cordiality
> Manchester United Homepage
More Manchester City News
Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez during the Premier League match against Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Report: Manchester City lead Alexis Sanchez race
 Benfica's defender Nelson Semedo during the match between SL Benfica and Estoril Praia at Estadio da Luz on August 16, 2015 in Lisbon, Portugal.
Manchester City 'join Nelson Semedo race'
 Yaya Toure in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Crystal Palace on May 6, 2017
Yaya Toure to choose newly-promoted club over Manchester City?
Caballero wants new Man City dealPuel: 'Van Dijk to remain at Southampton'Aguero 'to reject Man Utd interest'Moyes urges Pickford to stay at SunderlandMbappe 'not interested in Man Utd move'
Zabaleta 'preparing for Man City exit'Six PL clubs hold interest in Pickford?Report: Yaya Toure to take 50% pay cutJuve left-back Sandro on Man City radar?Man United to make shock bid for Aguero?
> Manchester City Homepage
More Benfica News
Benfica's defender Nelson Semedo during the match between SL Benfica and Estoril Praia at Estadio da Luz on August 16, 2015 in Lisbon, Portugal.
Manchester City 'join Nelson Semedo race'
 A general view inside the ground prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 14, 2015
Teams announced for 2017 Emirates Cup
 Benfica's Brazilian midfielder Anderson Talisca celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League group C football match SL Benfica vs AS Monaco at Luz stadium in Lisbon on November 4, 2014
Jose Mourinho takes interest in Besiktas star Anderson Talisca?
Report: Man City want Benfica's EdersonDavid Luiz 'dreams' of Benfica returnResult: Aubameyang treble helps Dortmund past BenficaTeam News: Christian Pulisic fills in for ReusLive Commentary: Dortmund 4-0 Benfica - as it happened
Report: Victor Lindelof snubs Man UnitedUnited secure Victor Lindelof agreement?Schurrle upbeat following Benfica defeatResult: Benfica claim first-leg win over DortmundTeam News: Aubameyang leads the line for Dortmund
> Benfica Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea35273575294684
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
6Arsenal34196966422463
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton34119143944-542
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 