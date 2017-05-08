New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Pablo Zabaleta 'preparing for Manchester City exit'

Pablo Zabaleta of Manchester City in action the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on October 3, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
© Getty Images
Manchester City full-back Pablo Zabaleta admits that his nine-year spell at the club is likely to come to an end when his contract expires this summer.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 8, 2017 at 14:03 UK

Manchester City full-back Pablo Zabaleta has admitted that he is prepared for his nine-year spell at the club to come to an end this summer.

The 32-year-old is one of a number of players out of contract at the Etihad Stadium this summer, and the club's decision to offer Jesus Navas a new deal is the clearest suggestion yet that Zabaleta will not be handed an extension.

The Argentine has played well over 300 times for City since joining the day before Sheikh Mansour's takeover of the club in 2008, and he is now focused on securing Champions League football for next season even if he will not be there to enjoy it.

"I have a special relationship with City. I have been here nine seasons and my love for City is huge. But in football you have to make tough decisions sometimes and I have to make a decision that is the best for myself and hopefully for the club. We all know that some players will be leaving, but at this moment the most important thing is to think about the club," he told reporters.

"I am not thinking about a contract. I am waiting until the end of the season. All I am focused on his trying to finish as well as we can and secure a Champions League spot. It would be a big shame not to see Manchester City playing in the Champions League next season, so we must keep working hard.

"I think Pep [Guardiola] has needed time to learn about the football in England. When you go to a new club and a new country, there is always a process of having to learn. It's not the same as Spain or Germany, but the good thing is that there is still a lot of quality here. I am sure that in the summer the club will spend a lot of money again to refresh the squad and try to be more competitive."

The likes of Yaya Toure, Gael Clichy, Willy Caballero and Bacary Sagna are also due to be out of contract this summer.

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on August 27, 2016
Read Next:
Six PL clubs hold interest in Pickford?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Pablo Zabaleta, Jesus Navas, Sheikh Mansour, Pep Guardiola, Yaya Toure, Gael Clichy, Wilfredo Caballero, Bacary Sagna, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Pablo Zabaleta of Manchester City in action the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on October 3, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Pablo Zabaleta 'preparing for Manchester City exit'
 Sergio Aguero celebrates netting the third during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Manchester United to make shock £55m bid for Sergio Aguero?
 Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on August 27, 2016
Six Premier League clubs hold interest in Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford?
Report: Yaya Toure to take 50% pay cutJuve left-back Sandro on Man City radar?De Bruyne glad to end scoring droughtPep Guardiola: 'CL is in our hands'Allardyce: 'We deserved to be punished'
Kompany: 'We needed Palace rout'Result: Man City thrash Palace to move thirdTeam News: Gabriel Jesus leads Man City lineLive Commentary: Man City 5-0 Crystal Palace - as it happenedUnited, City 'want Ajax wonderkid'
> Manchester City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
6Arsenal34196966422463
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton34119143944-542
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 