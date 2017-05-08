Manchester City full-back Pablo Zabaleta admits that his nine-year spell at the club is likely to come to an end when his contract expires this summer.

Manchester City full-back Pablo Zabaleta has admitted that he is prepared for his nine-year spell at the club to come to an end this summer.

The 32-year-old is one of a number of players out of contract at the Etihad Stadium this summer, and the club's decision to offer Jesus Navas a new deal is the clearest suggestion yet that Zabaleta will not be handed an extension.

The Argentine has played well over 300 times for City since joining the day before Sheikh Mansour's takeover of the club in 2008, and he is now focused on securing Champions League football for next season even if he will not be there to enjoy it.

"I have a special relationship with City. I have been here nine seasons and my love for City is huge. But in football you have to make tough decisions sometimes and I have to make a decision that is the best for myself and hopefully for the club. We all know that some players will be leaving, but at this moment the most important thing is to think about the club," he told reporters.

"I am not thinking about a contract. I am waiting until the end of the season. All I am focused on his trying to finish as well as we can and secure a Champions League spot. It would be a big shame not to see Manchester City playing in the Champions League next season, so we must keep working hard.

"I think Pep [Guardiola] has needed time to learn about the football in England. When you go to a new club and a new country, there is always a process of having to learn. It's not the same as Spain or Germany, but the good thing is that there is still a lot of quality here. I am sure that in the summer the club will spend a lot of money again to refresh the squad and try to be more competitive."

The likes of Yaya Toure, Gael Clichy, Willy Caballero and Bacary Sagna are also due to be out of contract this summer.