Report: Vincent Kompany set for Manchester City exit as Pep Guardiola plans clearout

Vincent Kompany of Manchester City during the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Manchester City at The Hawthorns on August 10, 2015
Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany will be one of a number of players getting axed by Pep Guardiola at the end of the season, according to reports.
Last Updated: Friday, March 17, 2017 at 13:21 UK

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reportedly drawn up plans for a squad clearout and overhaul in the summer.

The Citizens boss has endured a difficult first season at the Etihad Stadium, inconsistent displays in the Premier League seeing his side slip to 10 points behind leaders Chelsea with 11 games to go.

They were also knocked out of the Champions League at the hands of AS Monaco despite leading the first leg 5-3, although they remain in the hunt for the FA Cup.

According to The Express, captain Vincent Kompany is set to be the highest-profile casualty of the clearout, as Guardiola is said to be weary of the Belgian's injury record.

The Spaniard is also reportedly considering the future of seven players whose contracts expire at the end of the season, as well as five who are out on loan.

Yaya Toure, Pablo Zabaleta, Bacary Sagna, Gael Clichy, Jesus Navas, Wilfredo Caballero and Tosin Adarabioyo are yet to be offered new deals, while Joe Hart, Samir Nasri, Wilfried Bony, Eliaquim Mangala and Jason Denayer have been loaned out.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Guardiola 'planning Man City clearout'
