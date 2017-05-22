New Transfer Talk header

Everton target Youri Tielemans closing in on AS Monaco transfer

Youri Tielemans takes a free kick during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
Anderlecht general director Herman van Holsbeeck suggests that midfielder Youri Tielemans - a target of Everton - is close to joining AS Monaco.
Anderlecht general director Herman van Holsbeeck has suggested that the club will announce the sale of Youri Tielemans to AS Monaco in the coming days.

Everton and Manchester City have previously been linked with the 20-year-old, who has already scored 29 goals in 171 appearances in all competitions.

However, it appears that he has turned down an opportunity to move to the Premier League, with Champions League semi-finalists Monaco ready to secure his signature.

Van Holsbeeck told VTM: "Youri Tielemans will be leaving Anderlecht. We will make an announcement about him in the upcoming week.

"There are still a few details that need ironed out, but Youri will normally leave the club before the end of the week. His move to Monaco is not 100 per cent done yet, but they are the club that has shown they are very eager to sign Youri."

Tielemans has also earned three caps for the Belgium national team.

Harry Kane of Spurs is challenged by Steven Defour (L) of Anderlecht and Leander Dendoncker (R) of Anderlecht during the UEFA Europa League Group J match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and RSC Anderlecht at White Hart Lane on November 5, 2015 in London, Uni
Your Comments
 Youri Tielemans takes a free kick during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
Youri Tielemans takes a free kick during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
Everton target Youri Tielemans closing in on AS Monaco transfer
