New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Gael Clichy announces Manchester City departure

Gael Clichy celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester City defender Gael Clichy says that he will leave the club when his contract expires in the summer.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 22, 2017 at 17:39 UK

Defender Gael Clichy has revealed that he will be leaving Manchester City during the summer.

Since signing from Arsenal in 2011, Clichy has made a total of 203 appearances in all competitions but with his contract expiring this summer, a decision has been made for the left-back to depart the Etihad Stadium.

During a question and answer session with supporters, he acknowledged that he would be looking for a new challenge after June.

The 31-year-old - who has played 25 times in the Premier League this season - won two league titles and two League Cups during his time in the North-West.

A report has claimed that Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has identified Clichy as a potential signing.

Sam Allardyce watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Leicester City on April 15, 2017
Read Next:
Allardyce to target deals for City duo?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Gael Clichy, Sam Allardyce, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during the FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal on April 23, 2017
Live Commentary: Watford 0-5 Manchester City - as it happened
 David Silva celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Leicester City on May 13, 2017
Result: Manchester City put five past Watford to secure third place in Premier League
 Gael Clichy celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Gael Clichy announces Manchester City departure
Report: Guardiola eyes Schmeichel moveTielemans closing in on Monaco transferGuardiola: 'Kompany, Aguero will stay'Team News: Stones on bench for Man CityGuardiola: 'City need more goals'
Jesus: 'Important Man City keep Aguero'Kolarov: 'Man City best team in Prem'Allardyce to target deals for City duo?Guardiola calls for video technologyGuardiola: 'Aguero, Jesus link well together'
> Manchester City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 