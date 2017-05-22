Manchester City defender Gael Clichy says that he will leave the club when his contract expires in the summer.

Since signing from Arsenal in 2011, Clichy has made a total of 203 appearances in all competitions but with his contract expiring this summer, a decision has been made for the left-back to depart the Etihad Stadium.

During a question and answer session with supporters, he acknowledged that he would be looking for a new challenge after June.

The 31-year-old - who has played 25 times in the Premier League this season - won two league titles and two League Cups during his time in the North-West.

A report has claimed that Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has identified Clichy as a potential signing.