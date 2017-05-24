New Transfer Talk header

Kelechi Iheanacho insists that he is "happy" at Manchester City despite failing to land a regular starting spot under Pep Guardiola this season.
Kelechi Iheanacho has insisted that he is keen to continue fighting for his place at Manchester City.

The 20-year-old, who joined City's academy in 2014, has been linked to Everton, West Bromwich Albion, Southampton and West Ham United.

This season, Iheanacho has had limited game time under manager Pep Guardiola, starting just five Premier League matches and coming off the bench in a further 15 this season.

The forward, who netted seven goals during the campaign, faces a tough battle to earn a starting spot given that Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus stand in his way.

According to the Manchester Evening News, when asked about the transfer rumours, Iheanacho said: "I'm not very aware of that.

"I just keep working with the team and I'm still at Manchester City so I'll meet up with the boys and kick off the season with Manchester City. I'm happy to stay at Manchester City and keep fighting to help them achieve what they want to achieve."

Iheanacho was handed just one start in 2017.

