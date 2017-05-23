General view of the Etihad

Manchester City

Gabriel Jesus: 'I thought Premier League would be harder'

Gabriel Jesus and Jeffrey Schlupp in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Crystal Palace on May 6, 2017
© SilverHub
Gabriel Jesus says that he is "grateful" to have been given a chance to ply his trade in Europe, but is surprised by how quickly he has adapted to English football.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 17:10 UK

Manchester City youngster Gabriel Jesus has admitted that his transition to life in a different country "has not been easy", but is happy with his start to Premier League football.

The 20-year-old made his Citizens bow in January after being allowed to remain on loan with Palmeiras for the first half of the English campaign, instantly making an impact at the Etihad Stadium.

Despite suffering a broken metatarsal a month into his City career, Jesus still managed seven goals in 10 outings and admits that he has been a little surprised by how quickly he has adapted.

"I thought it would be harder," he told ESPN Brasil. "It hasn't been easy, for sure, I changed my life completely, but I'll never complain about it. I'm grateful for being here, realising a dream, playing in Europe.

"When I left Palmeiras, it was sad, but happy as well, with a title. Everybody is helping me here, Fernandinho, Fernando, but the club as well. They help my family, my friends that are here with me.

"I'm missing my mum a little, she is in Brazil with my brothers and nephews. But, when she is happy, I am too. This week we will meet and end this feeling."

Jesus was also linked with a move to Barcelona prior to choosing City, putting his decision down to a desire to work with boss Pep Guardiola.

Alexis Sanchez celebrates scoring against Southampton in the Premier League on May 10, 2017
Read Next:
Man City to pay £50m for Sanchez?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Gabriel Jesus, Pep Guardiola, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Alexis Sanchez celebrates scoring against Southampton in the Premier League on May 10, 2017
Manchester City willing to pay £50m to lure Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal?
 Gabriel Jesus and Jeffrey Schlupp in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Crystal Palace on May 6, 2017
Gabriel Jesus: 'I thought Premier League would be harder'
 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane on October 2, 2016
Pep Guardiola's wife and daughters 'unharmed after terror blast at Ariana Grande gig'
Sane pulls out of Confederations CupManchester clubs pay tribute to attack victimsGael Clichy announces Man City departureReport: Guardiola eyes Schmeichel moveTielemans closing in on Monaco transfer
Guardiola: 'Kompany, Aguero will stay'Result: City put five past Hornets to claim thirdTeam News: Stones on bench for Man CityLive Commentary: Watford 0-5 Man City - as it happenedGuardiola: 'City need more goals'
> Manchester City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 