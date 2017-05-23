Gabriel Jesus says that he is "grateful" to have been given a chance to ply his trade in Europe, but is surprised by how quickly he has adapted to English football.

Manchester City youngster Gabriel Jesus has admitted that his transition to life in a different country "has not been easy", but is happy with his start to Premier League football.

The 20-year-old made his Citizens bow in January after being allowed to remain on loan with Palmeiras for the first half of the English campaign, instantly making an impact at the Etihad Stadium.

Despite suffering a broken metatarsal a month into his City career, Jesus still managed seven goals in 10 outings and admits that he has been a little surprised by how quickly he has adapted.

"I thought it would be harder," he told ESPN Brasil. "It hasn't been easy, for sure, I changed my life completely, but I'll never complain about it. I'm grateful for being here, realising a dream, playing in Europe.

"When I left Palmeiras, it was sad, but happy as well, with a title. Everybody is helping me here, Fernandinho, Fernando, but the club as well. They help my family, my friends that are here with me.

"I'm missing my mum a little, she is in Brazil with my brothers and nephews. But, when she is happy, I am too. This week we will meet and end this feeling."

Jesus was also linked with a move to Barcelona prior to choosing City, putting his decision down to a desire to work with boss Pep Guardiola.